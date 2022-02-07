May 15, 1915—Feb. 4, 2022

SCHUYLERVILLE — Rose Bolduc, 106, a longtime Schuylerville resident, passed away Friday, February 4, 2022 at the Home of the Good Shepherd in Wilton surrounded by her family.

Born May 15, 1915 in Schuylerville, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Catherine McCarty Mullen.

Rose worked until the age of 72 as a registered nurse at Mary McClellan Hospital in Cambridge, NY. She was a member of Notre Dame-Visitation Church and was a member of the St. Anne Rosary Society, the prayer shawl group, and the choir. She was a Meals on Wheels helper and enjoyed knitting for the Hole in the Woods Camp. She loved playing bingo and walking.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Walter C. Bolduc in 1971; her sons: Joseph and Peter Bolduc; and grandson, Joseph Bolduc Jr.

Survivors include her children: Patricia Desmond of Hickory, NC, Mary Rose Bolduc of Lee, MA, Gerald Bolduc of Alabama, and Stephen (Elvira) Bolduc of Queensbury; daughter-in-law, Darlene Bolduc of Schuylerville; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, February 10, 2022 at Notre Dame-Visitation Church, 18 Pearl St., Schuylerville with Rev. Martin Fisher, officiating. Spring burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Schuylerville.

There will be no calling hours at this time. A celebration of life will be held in the spring.

Memorials can be made in Rose’s memory to Notre Dame-Visitation Church.

Arrangements are under the direction of Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home, 13 Gates Ave., Schuylerville, NY 12871.

