Feb. 6, 1958—June 7, 2022

GANSEVOORT — Rose Ann Bushey, 64, a resident of Gansevoort, passed away on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on Feb. 6, 1958 in Cherry Hill, NC, daughter of late Robert and Ann (Polidore) Comiskey.

She retired from IBM/GlobalFoundries, where she had a successful career designing computer chips for over 33 years.

Following high school, she moved to Burlington, VT where she attended and graduated from both Champlain College and St. Michael’s College. While there she also met the love of her life, her husband, Kenneth Bushey.

She is survived by her husband; daughter Elizabeth Bushey (Michael); and son Christopher Bushey (Arielle); two loving sisters: Susan Moskov (Peter) and Stephanie Barber (Chris); and several nieces and nephews.

Rose will also be missed by her golden retrievers: Mika, Otis; her cat Lucy; and her grand-puppies: Gracie, Olive, Drago.

Rose’s gentle, kind, and loving spirit will be missed dearly by her family. Her presence was a gift to all of the people that were lucky enough to have her in their lives. Words cannot express how much she is loved and how much she will be missed.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, June 13, 2022 from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. at St. Michael’s the Archangel Church, 80 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls, NY 12803. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated following the calling hour at 11 a.m. with Rev. Guy A. Childs, Pastor officiating. Rite of Committal will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, South Glens Falls.

Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

Memorial donations may be made to The Community Hospice of Saratoga, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

A special thank you to her community hospice team, Kelly, Jenn, Lisa, and Geri.

To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.