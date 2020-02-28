June 27, 1927 — Feb. 25, 2020

FORT EDWARD — Rose Agnes (Varmette) Harrington, 92, died peacefully at her home in Fort Edward on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020.

Rose was born in Ticonderoga on June 27, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Alfred and Sarah (Hingston) Varmette. She graduated in 1945 from Ticonderoga High School, then worked for Western Union. In 1950, she married Daniel Harrington. Dan and “Aggie” moved to Fort Edward and then to Hudson Falls, where they started to raise their family of five children. Dan Harrington passed away in 1960 and Rose raised her five children alone.

After Dan’s death, Rose met Frank Dorvee, her partner of more than 30 years. Rose worked as the bookkeeper for Bigelow’s Oil Service, the company she and Frank ran for many years. For many years she was a communicant of the St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church in Hudson Falls.

Rose enjoyed traveling with her family and writing letters to other family members to keep everyone up to date. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Rose was predeceased by her husband, Daniel Harrington; her longtime companion, Franklin Dorvee; her four brothers, Leonard, Harold, Edward and Richard Varmette.

