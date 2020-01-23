Roscoe Stanley Herrick
May 13, 1947 — Jan. 19, 2020

NORTH HUDSON — Roscoe Stanley Herrick, 72, loving husband and father passed away Jan. 19, 2020 at his home.

He was born May 13, 1947 in Ticonderoga, the son of the late Roscoe L. and Agnes (Armstrong) Herrick.

He was a graduate of Ticonderoga High School, and upon graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He spent four years as a SeaBee and did two tours of duty in Vietnam. On Feb. 4, 1967 he married Janice Liberty Herrick and they raised two sons, Timothy and Aaron.

Stan had a passion for the outdoors and loved hunting, fishing, bird watching and wildlife. He had a love for the ham radio and spending hours taking pictures. For many years Stan was known as Santa Claus to the children of North Hudson. He was a Town of North Hudson Town Justice for several years.

Stan was employed at International Paper Company for 23 years and went on to become a correction officer for another 23 years. He worked at Moriah Shock until his retirement in 2009.

Stan is survived by his wife of 52 years Janice; his two sons, Timothy and Aaron (Kerri); a special grandson, Brett; his brothers, Lee (Sandy), Billy (Mary), Jimmy (Deborah), Paul and Michael; and his sister, Karen; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Edward L. Kelly Funeral Home, 1019 US Route 9, Schroon Lake. Interment will take place at 12:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at the Gerald B.H. Solomon National Cemetery, Schuylerville.

Family and friends may call at the funeral home from 1 to 3 p.m Saturday.

The family suggests memorials take the form of donations to the American Cancer Society.

For online condolences please visit www.edwardlkellyfuneralhome.com.

To send flowers to the family of Roscoe Herrick, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jan 25
Visitation
Saturday, January 25, 2020
1:00PM-3:00PM
Edward L Kelly Funeral Home
1019 US Route 9
Schroon Lake, NY 12870
Jan 25
Funeral Service
Saturday, January 25, 2020
3:00PM
Edward L Kelly Funeral Home
1019 US Route 9
Schroon Lake, NY 12870
Jan 27
Military Honors
Monday, January 27, 2020
12:30PM
Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery
Duell Rd
Schuylerville, NY 12871
