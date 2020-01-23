May 13, 1947 — Jan. 19, 2020

NORTH HUDSON — Roscoe Stanley Herrick, 72, loving husband and father passed away Jan. 19, 2020 at his home.

He was born May 13, 1947 in Ticonderoga, the son of the late Roscoe L. and Agnes (Armstrong) Herrick.

He was a graduate of Ticonderoga High School, and upon graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He spent four years as a SeaBee and did two tours of duty in Vietnam. On Feb. 4, 1967 he married Janice Liberty Herrick and they raised two sons, Timothy and Aaron.

Stan had a passion for the outdoors and loved hunting, fishing, bird watching and wildlife. He had a love for the ham radio and spending hours taking pictures. For many years Stan was known as Santa Claus to the children of North Hudson. He was a Town of North Hudson Town Justice for several years.

Stan was employed at International Paper Company for 23 years and went on to become a correction officer for another 23 years. He worked at Moriah Shock until his retirement in 2009.