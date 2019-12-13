Roscoe E. Bradway Sr.

April 15, 1945 — Dec. 10, 2019
NORTH CREEK — Roscoe E. “Rocky” Bradway Sr., 74, of State Route 28N, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Born April 15, 1945 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Erwin and Leita (Granger) Bradway.
Rocky married Patricia McGraw on April 12, 1969 in West Fort Ann and enjoyed 51 years together.
He was a lifelong resident of the area and worked for D&H Railroad as well as W. J. Reigel & Son’s doing railroad construction.
He was an avid outdoorsman and loved hunting, fishing, tending to his garden, and making many memories with his grandchildren.
Besides his parents, he was predeceased by siblings, Gloria Ferguson, Sharon Witaker, Patricia Bradway, and Jesse Bradway.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Patricia Bradway of North Creek; his children, Rocky Bradway Jr., and his companion, Lisa Berry of Pasadena, Texas, Jeremiah Bradway and his wife, Casey of North Creek, Tonya Monroe and her husband, James of Bakers Mills; grandchildren, Justin “Albert” Bradway and his mother, Lauren “Blondie” Bradway, Kassidy “Doodle Bug” Bradway, Anthonie West, Cody “Code Man” Bradway, Riley Bradway, and Korbin Bradway; great-grandson, Levi King; siblings, Larry Bradway and his wife, Sandy of Whitehall, David Bradway and his wife, Mary of Chestertown, Erwin Bradway and his wife, Laura of North Creek, and Walter Bradway of North Creek; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Friends may call on Rocky’s family from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at the Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main St., Warrensburg.
A memorial service to celebrate his life will immediately follow the visitation at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Ronald Allen, officiating.
Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book, condolences, and directions.
