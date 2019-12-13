Roscoe E. Bradway Sr.

April 15, 1945 — Dec. 10, 2019

NORTH CREEK — Roscoe E. “Rocky” Bradway Sr., 74, of State Route 28N, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Born April 15, 1945 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Erwin and Leita (Granger) Bradway.

Rocky married Patricia McGraw on April 12, 1969 in West Fort Ann and enjoyed 51 years together.

He was a lifelong resident of the area and worked for D&H Railroad as well as W. J. Reigel & Son’s doing railroad construction.

He was an avid outdoorsman and loved hunting, fishing, tending to his garden, and making many memories with his grandchildren.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by siblings, Gloria Ferguson, Sharon Witaker, Patricia Bradway, and Jesse Bradway.