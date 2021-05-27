Roscoe "Dolly" Stark

Roscoe was born January 28, 1944, in Fort Ann, NY, to Herbert and Evelyn (Lucas) Stark. Roscoe grew up with a passion to be the hardest worker he could be. He was a proud member of Laborers Local 452 and 157 for over 30 years until his retirement in 2001. His work ethic was unmatched. When in conversation with anyone during the day, “Why ain’t you working?” was his greeting.

He was a member of the Eagles Club in Fair Haven, VT. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and outdoorsman. He loved his hunting trips to Ohio and Illinois with his son Todd. Growing up on a farm, he had a great passion for gardening and tending to his many animals, especially his goat, Billy, and his favorite cat and napping pal, Oscar. One of his last and most proud accomplishments was building his rustic “mancave”. That’s where he would enjoy a cold beer while listening to music with his loving wife, June. He met June in 1965. They were married July 1st, 1966, and raised 6 children; Todd, Heather, Roslyn, Sommer, Courtney, and Roscoe “Boogie”. He and June spent all their time together, going for drives, yard sale browsing, proudly maintaining their beautiful 49-acre property, and enjoying time with their children and grandchildren.