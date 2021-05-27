Roscoe "Dolly" Stark

Jan. 28, 1944—May 19, 2021
WHITEHALL, NY—On Wednesday, May 19, the Stark family suffered a tragic loss of their patriarch, Roscoe Stark.
Roscoe was born January 28, 1944, in Fort Ann, NY, to Herbert and Evelyn (Lucas) Stark. Roscoe grew up with a passion to be the hardest worker he could be. He was a proud member of Laborers Local 452 and 157 for over 30 years until his retirement in 2001. His work ethic was unmatched. When in conversation with anyone during the day, “Why ain’t you working?” was his greeting.
He was a member of the Eagles Club in Fair Haven, VT. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and outdoorsman. He loved his hunting trips to Ohio and Illinois with his son Todd. Growing up on a farm, he had a great passion for gardening and tending to his many animals, especially his goat, Billy, and his favorite cat and napping pal, Oscar. One of his last and most proud accomplishments was building his rustic “mancave”. That’s where he would enjoy a cold beer while listening to music with his loving wife, June. He met June in 1965. They were married July 1st, 1966, and raised 6 children; Todd, Heather, Roslyn, Sommer, Courtney, and Roscoe “Boogie”. He and June spent all their time together, going for drives, yard sale browsing, proudly maintaining their beautiful 49-acre property, and enjoying time with their children and grandchildren.
Roscoe is predeceased by his parents; and his sisters: Frances Loiselle and Roberta Frasier. He is survived by his beautiful wife June; his children: Todd Stark (Claire), Heather Stark (Mike), Roslyn Stark-Lambert (Randy), Sommer Scarfo (Jeff), Courtney Stark (Pete), and Roscoe T. Stark; his grandchildren: Drew Martindale, Zoey Lambert, Maya Scarfo, Amelia Scarfo, and Parker Hilder; his sisters: Beatrice Stark and Toni Stark; and his Brother Herbert “Bum” Stark.
There will be no calling hours. The family will have a celebration of life at his family home Saturday, June 5, at 1:00 PM.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.