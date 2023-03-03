March 23, 1928—Feb. 28, 2023

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Rosann Keller Rosebrook Gray, 94, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2022, peacefully at Washington Center in Argyle.

Rosann was born at home on March 23, 1928, in Nelliston, NY, she was the daughter of the late Albert C. Keller and Bessie Gross Keller.

Rosann was an Honors graduate of Fort Plain High School and attended Rider College, Trenton, NJ.

Rosann worked in the South Glens Falls Senior High School where she met her future husband, Lyle H. Gray, Principal. They celebrated their next twenty years together until his passing in 1999.

Rosann and Lyle led an active life by bowling on local teams, gardening, and most outdoor activities. They both loved the winter with cross country skiing, snow shoeing and hiking.

Rosann was an active member of the Fortsville United Methodist Church and served with the Methodist women for many years making apple pies for church fund raisers.

She also volunteered her time at the Senior Center and where she was unbeatable with bridge and other card games. She also volunteered at Meals on Wheels. Rosann was active with Eastern Star and made many friends there.

Her passion for animals was evident through her deep love and care for her dogs Willy and Dusty.

Rosann is predeceased by her only sibling, Richard C. Keller and his wife Evelyn Keller.

Rosann is survived by her four children and their families: David Rosebrook and wife Judy of Moreau, Richard Rosebrook and his wife JoAnn of Porter Corners, Leslie Rosebrook Eagle and her husband David of Lake George, and Scott Rosebrook of Saratoga Springs; plus four stepchildren: Jeffery Gray and his wife Kay of South Glens Falls, Tanis Gray Jackson and her husband Philip of Queensbury, Kim Gray and his wife Bernedette of South Glens Falls, and Jane Gray and her spouse Mary Jane of Schenectady. She also has the joy of sharing the fun and love of a multitude of grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

At Rosann’s request there will be no calling hours.

A graveside service will be held at the Griswold Cemetery in the spring. Family and close friends only. Chevy Chase might be attending and filming Cemetery Vacation.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803. To view Rosann’s Book of Memories and to post online condolences, please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.