April 9, 1935—March 17, 2023

QUEENSBURY—Rosalie V. Pezzulo (Butera), 87, of The Cedars Senior Living Community in Queensbury, NY, passed away March 17, 2023. Rosalie was born on April 9, 1935 in Brooklyn, NY, to the late Gaspare & Josephine (Oddo) Butera. She graduated from Bishop McDonnell’s High School in Brooklyn and got her medical assistant certificate from SUNY Adirondack, NY. She was predeceased by her husband Joseph A. Pezzulo of Ticonderoga, NY, her parents Gaspare and Josephine Butera, her brothers Gaspare and Anthony Butera.

After high school, Rosalie developed a penpal friendship with Joseph Pezzulo who was in the US Air Force during the Korean War. Before being shipped overseas, Joe went to Brooklyn to meet with Rosalie and they fell in love. Rosalie and Joe were married upon his return home from Korea. Joe passed away after their 61st wedding anniversary.

The most fulfilling work for Rosalie was her time as Dr. William Tedesco’s medical assistant for 22 years at Irongate Center in Glens Falls, NY. She also loved owning and operating with her husband Joe, Pezzulo’s Restaurant on Lawrence Street in Glens Falls, NY in the early 1970’s. Rosalie’s most rewarding time was being the mother of her three children, grandmother and great grandmother. Her family was her entire world and meant everything to her. She also enjoyed her time as a volunteer at St. Mary’s Church and School in Glens Falls, The Soup Kitchen in Glens Falls and Meals on Wheels at the Cedars Senior Living Community in Queensbury, NY.

Rosalie is survived by her children, JoAnn Pezzulo and her life companion Dorothy Menard of Queensbury, NY, son Anthony (Jeannie) of Georgia, son Joseph Pezzulo of Miami Beach, FL, grandchildren, Joseph Pezzulo (Kristen) of New Jersey and Sydney-Nicole Pezzulo (Robert) Condon of Georgia, great grandson and bright light in her life, Dante, “Adopted kids” Allison Cotter and Scott Taylor of Miami Beach, FL, brother in law Lee Coleman, many nieces, nephews & cousins.

Rosalie was a beautiful spiritual being who loved helping everyone and spending time with family and friends. She was the most inspirational, encouraging, supportive, kindhearted and generous person who welcomed everyone into her life and home. Rosalie touched many lives with her loving heart, smile and bright light. She always made you feel special. Her dedication to and the love for her family and of life were visible to anyone who knew her. Rosalie was an incredible cook who loved feeding everyone, especially while being the cook at her restaurant.

Rosalie was an avid reader, game player — dominoes, cards, scrabble, Mah Jong and all games that were enjoyable to play with others. There were always many times of laughter and fun shared in Rosalie’s home. Rosalie was also very devoted to her religion. Her faith was extremely important to her as well as connecting with those from her church, which was very meaningful to her. She especially loved going to Italy and seeing the Pope at the Vatican for a Christmas Mass. Rosalie’s love of life, her caring, compassion, friendship, her desire to help and make others happy will live on in our hearts and memories forever.

Friends may visit from 4:00 – 6:00pm on Monday, March 20, 2023 at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00am March 21 at St. Mary’s Church, 62 Warren Street, Glens Falls, NY. Interment will follow at the Gerald B. H. Solomon National Cemetery in Schuylerville, NY.

The family would like to thank mom’s aides, Lisa Clouse and Jess Worth for their caring, support and assistance. We would also like to thank Lisa Davis from Support Link and Jess Perry from Fort Hudson Health System as well as Dr. William Tedesco and all of the doctors and nurses who cared for her over the years.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to St. Mary’s Church, St. Jude’s or a charity of one’s choice.

Condolences may be mailed to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.