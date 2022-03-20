June 13, 1934—March 18, 2022

LAKE WORTH, FL — Rosalie (Goldstein) Rothstein of Lake Worth Florida, passed away peacefully at home March 18, 2022 surrounded by her loving family after an extended illness.

She was born on June 13, 1934 in Glens Falls and was the daughter of the late Morris and Fanny (Berman) Goldstein.

Mrs. Rothstein was a well-loved member of the Glens Falls community having served as President, CEO and owner of Weight Watchers of the Adirondacks for over 45 years. Her franchise covered eight counties in upstate New York and Vermont. Mrs. Rothstein employed a staff of 85 and was beloved by all who knew her.

Mrs. Rothstein was a lifelong member of Congregation Shaaray Tefilah. She was an avid golfer and longtime member of the Glens Falls Country Club. Mrs. Rothstein enjoyed traveling and visiting her family and friends throughout the world.

Mrs. Rothstein is predeceased by her husband, Gerald Rothstein to whom she was married to for 52 years; her son, Bruce Rothstein; and a sister, Dora Goldstein.

She is survived by her son, Rickey Rothstein (Donna) of Queensbury; and her daughter, Sheryl (Rothstein) Reedy (Gary) of Cumberland, Rhode Island; her beloved grandchildren: Nathaniel, Robert and Gabrielle Reedy, Regina and Eric Rothstein and Dawn Hulon; and by her great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Mrs. Rothstein is also survived by her brothers: Jerry Goldstein, Harry Goldstein; her sister, Libby Levine; and her stepson, Mitchell Cohen (Elizabeth) of CA.

A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at the Shaaray Tefilah Cemetery, Queensbury.

There are no calling hours scheduled.

