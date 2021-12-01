Oct. 18, 1932—Nov. 23, 2021

KINGSBURY — Ronald Walter Chartrand passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at the age of 89 after a courageous two-year battle with renal cancer.

Ronald was born in North Adams, MA on October 18, 1932. He was the son of the late Doreen (Belleau) Chartrand and Oswald Chartrand.

Ronald was a self-made entrepreneur starting as a paperboy at the age of eight until 18. He started his first business, Chartrand Auto Wrecking, at the young age of 17. In 1951, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and was a Korean War Veteran who served aboard the USS Briareus. Upon his discharge from the Navy until his death, Ronald continued to be a successful business owner, real estate investor and stock market investor.

He was a licensed car dealer for over 60 years, owning and operating numerous used car lots. Ron was an astute stock and option trader and had a vast knowledge of Corporate America.

In his early years, Ron was a drummer in his father’s band. He was an avid airplane pilot and especially loved flying his Beachcraft Musketeer (2355 Juliet). His other hobbies included spending time with and traveling to Florida and Maine with his family. He also loved spending time working on his beloved “airport property” where he is well known for parking cars and RVs on for over 45 years during the Adirondack Balloon Festival.

Ron was an amazing, interesting man, a devoted father and grandfather and will be dearly missed by everyone.

Ronald was predeceased by his parents, his life-partner Grace Ross Chartrand and his brother-in-law Nelson Dunn. He was also predeceased by several of Grace’s siblings including his dear friends Jerry “Jumbo” Ross and Matilda “Tilly” Ringer.

Ronald is survived by his daughters: Carolyn and Rhonda Chartrand; his son Anthony Poulos and his wife Sandra; his granddaughters: Jacquelyn White and her husband Nathanial, Stephanie Hamel and her husband Aaron; and his great-grandchildren: Evelyn and Layla Hamel and Lake and Lincoln White. He is also survived by his sister Phyllis Dunn; his niece and nephews: Dennis Dunn, Richard Dunn, Nancy Dunn and Nelson Dunn; Grace’s sisters: Isabel Woodcock and Shirley Griffen; and several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. He is also survived by a daughter who found him later in life Margot Sheldon Carmassi and her daughters Katy and Lyndsey and their children.

The family would like to thank High Peaks Hospice for all of their care and support especially Maura and CarrieAnn. We would also like to thank Paul, Karen and Melissa from Karen’s Care and Dona Snow Gall for all of their support and care at the end of Ron’s life.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, December 3, 2021 at noon at St. Mary’s Church, 62 Warren Street, Glens Falls. The family requests all in attendance please wear a mask while in church.

Burial will take place at a later date in North Adams, MA.

The family would like any donations be made to High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801.

Arrangements are under the care of the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury and those who wish may make online condolences at sbfuneralhome.com.