April 17, 1954—March 12, 2022
CHESTERTOWN — Ronald W. Wendover, 67, formerly of Millbrook, NY died Saturday, March 12, 2022 at Glens Falls Hospital.
Born April 17, 1954 in Rhinebeck, NY he was the son of the late John and Catherine (Ferris) Wendover.
Ron was employed at the village of Millbrook, the town of Washington Highway Department, and retired as a truck driver and laborer at Antique and Vintage Woods of Pine Plains, NY. He enjoyed taking rides on his Harley Davidson motorcycle with his wife JoAnn to Lake George for the various events, Elvis, the Car Show and the Balloon Festival.
Besides his parents he is predeceased by his wife of 42 years JoAnn (Loos) Wendover, one brother John H. Wendover, Jr.
Survivors include one brother Jeffrey (Janet) Wendover of Millbrook, NY; three sisters: Sherry (Keith) Parent of Thurman, Cynthia (Bruce) Wilcox of Millbrook, NY, Susan (Charles) Bradley of Loris, SC; and his nieces and nephews to whom he was a father figure: Joycelyn Mann, John Winter, Faith and Austin Haire and Sadie Mann.
At Ron’s request services will be private.
Arrangements are entrusted to Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc., 9 Pine St., Chestertown, NY 12817.
