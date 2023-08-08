Ronald W. Duel

Oct. 27, 1930 - July 19, 2023

GRANVILLE — Ronald W. Duel, 92, passed away peacefully on July 19, 2023 at the Albany VA Stratton Medical Center and Nursing Center.

Ron was born on Oct. 27, 1930 in Granville, NY, the son of the late Kenneth R. Duel and Kathryn (Williams) Duel.

Ron graduated from Granville High School.

Ron enlisted into the United States Air Force in 1950 and was a proud veteran of the Korean Conflict serving in Search and Rescue. He was discharged in 1954.

He was a member of the Castleton American Legion Post #50 of Castleton, VT, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #1653 of Granville, and Granville Lodge #55, Free and Accepted Masons of the State of New York in Granville.

Ron enjoyed helping others through his donations to charities and gifts to individuals.

Ron worked in the farm/industry and automotive parts industry for many years and then went to work for the Granville Central School as a custodian until his retirement.

He was an accomplished violin/fiddle player. He learned as a child and played all of his life, including the day that he passed. He was also a fly fisherman and an avid fly-tying expert. Ron was also a voracious reader.

Besides his parents, Ron is predeceased by his two brothers: Raymond and Walter Duel and his sister, Sharon (Duel) Moyer.

Survivors include several nieces and nephews, "adopted" family members and friends.

In his passing, Ron donated his body for research to the Albany Anatomical Gift Program through the Albany Medical Center.

There will be a Celebration of Life gathering on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023 at 1 p.m. at the Slate Valley Masonic Center, 97 North Street, Granville. A Masonic Service will follow.

A special thanks to Holbrook Adult Home in Granville and the Albany VA Stratton Medical Center for his excellent care.

The family suggests that a memorial contribution in memory of Ron be made to either the Pember Library in Granville or to a Disabled Veteran's Organization of their choice.