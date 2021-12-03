Dec. 7, 1954—Dec. 1, 2021

CORINTH — Ronald S. McFarlane, 66, of Antone Mountain Road, passed away unexpectedly, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021.

Born on Dec. 7, 1954 in Corinth, he was the son of the late John McFarlane and the late Rita (Hovey) McFarlane Persutti.

Ron attended Hadley-Luzerne Central School.

He married Brenda Corlew on August 31, 2013 in Corinth and the couple has resided in Corinth for several years.

Ron was employed as a Power House Engineer at Mt. McGregor Correctional Facility in Wilton, retiring in 2014 after working over 30 years for New York State. Following his retirement, he currently was working at Alpine Lake RV Resort.

He enjoyed working around his house and collecting things. He also enjoyed antique cars and visiting with his family and friends.

Survivors include his loving wife, Brenda McFarlane of Corinth; his two sons: Eric A. McFarlane (Jennifer) of Corinth and Robert McFarlane (Josie) of Porter Corners; his step-son, Andrew Lewis (Sacha) of Ocala, FL; nine grandchildren: Daimon, Allison, Halla, Kameryn, Olivia, Sierra, Andrea, Hunter, and Harley; six siblings: Bruce McFarlane, Paula Tubbs, Ricky McFarlane, Connie Gebo, Patti Persutti, and Michael Persutti; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends may call from 5:00-7:00 p.m., Monday, Dec. 6, 2021 at the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.

The family wishes to thank all of Ron’s friends at Alpine and also the Town of Corinth EMS and the Luzerne-Hadley EMS for their kindness and professionalism shown to the family.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of donations to the Corinth Community Cupboard, 6 Fourth St., Corinth, NY 12822.