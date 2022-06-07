March 4, 1937—June 3, 2022

HUDSON FALLS — Ronald “Ronnie” White — cherished son, brother, husband, uncle, father, grandfather, millwright, musician, and friend — passed away peacefully with his beloved wife, Ruth, by his side at his home in Hudson Falls, NY, on June 3, 2022, at the age of 85. Ronnie fought a valiant battle against colon cancer.

Ronnie was born in Fort Edward, NY on March 4, 1937, the son of George Winfred and Mildred Leota (Sherman) White. He was raised mostly in Fort Ann, NY and attended Granville schools. Ronnie worked from the time he was 14 years old and retired after a 40-year career in the paper industry. His work was really a passion he could not leave, and after being retired for 18 months, he returned to SCA Tissue North America and worked part-time until the age of 81. He was a longtime resident of Hudson Falls.

Ronnie was a talented musician who played guitar and banjo by ear and, in his younger years, performed at many local dances with his uncle, Robert Sherman. Classic country music was his preferred genre, and he was a great fan of legends Hank Williams, Patsy Cline, and Johnny Cash.

Ronnie served in the National Guard for nine years and spent summers at Fort Drum. Holding an affection for Chevrolet cars, he was a self-taught mechanic and took care of car repairs for relatives and neighbors. NASCAR was a favored past-time for him—never missing a televised weekend race, along with the enjoyment of attending races at Michigan International Speedway with his son-in-law and grandsons.

Ronnie annually vacationed in the Adirondacks, camping with family and friends. He also enjoyed going to Maine and sitting by the ocean with Ruthie. Being an animal lover, his four-legged companions over the years included beagles, Tag and Brownie, and golden retrievers, Buddy and Maggie, as well as several cats.

Always a devoted father and volunteer, Ronnie was involved in Little League, Boy Scouts, and high school sports. He rarely missed local basketball games for as long as family members were involved in the sport.

Ronnie enjoyed his neighborhood and often visited with neighbors and lent a helping hand. He was known for his kindness and ability to carry on a conversation with anyone.

On June 18, 1961, Ronnie married the love of his life, Ruth Frances LaPoint. Other survivors include children: Robin (David) Fanning, Ronald (Julie) White II, and Hope (Kevin) Barber; grandchildren to whom he was known as “Poppy”: Mark, Ethan, Jeremy, Ronald III, Raymond, Nichole, Adam, Aaron, and Kayla; great-granddaughters: Kayleigh, Lauren, and Natalie; a sister, Joan (Glenn) Churchill; nieces: Cathy, Susan, Beth, Kimberly and Lynn; and nephews: Michael and John; and sisters-in-law: Lois (Thomas) Hopkins, Sharon Farry, and Sally Wohlmaker. He is predeceased by his parents, sister Myrna Lee White and infant brother, Theodore “Teddy” Lynn White, and brother-in-law William Farry.

The family wishes to recognize the outstanding medical care Ronnie was given by Dr. Thomas Coppens and Dr. John Stoutenburg.

Calling hours will be on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., with an 11:00 a.m. memorial service to follow at South Glens Falls United Methodist Church, 15 Maplewood Parkway, South Glens Falls, NY.

Burial will be immediately after at the Glens Falls Cemetery (Bay Street Cemetery), 38 Ogden Street, Glens Falls, NY.

Donations in Ronnie’s memory can be made to The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation (t2t.org) or the Wounded Warrior Project (support.woundedwarriorproject.org).

Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls. For online condolences and to view Ronnie’s Book of Memories, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.