May 19, 1960—July 2, 2023

EASTON — Ronald “Ron” Lewis Keays, 63, resident of Easton, NY, passed away under the care of Hospice on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at his home in Easton, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born May 19, 1960, in Cambridge, NY, to the late Preston and Mabel (Humphrey) Keays.

Ron first and foremost was a loving father who provided for and would do anything for his children, as well as a companion, brother, and friend to many. He was a self-taught mechanic, if you needed something fixed, he was the man for the job.

The extent of his work history is too long to list, but most recently he worked for Rensselaer Honda, and Rick’s Auto in Greenwich for many years. Ron could be stubborn but generous, hardworking, and loud, whenever he walked into a room you knew it was him.

He was a diehard Green Bay Packers fan and had hopes of one day attending a game. Ron had the need for speed, there was only one way to drive and that was fast. NASCAR, Dale Earnhardt, and Molson ICE were a few of his favorite things.

Ron was always on the go, rarely sitting still. He loved being outdoors in nature, sitting by the river, hunting, fishing, cutting wood, gardening, or mowing the grass, He and his dog Marley had a special bond. He truly loved her so much, as well as his grand-cat, Easton.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Barb Keays.

Survivors include his daughter, Danielle (Brent Williams) Keays of Greenwich; son, Ryan (Hannah Elsworth) Keays of Greenwich; companion, Darlene Vanetten of Greenwich; siblings: Daniel (Diane) Keays of NM, Gerald Keays, Thomas (Sherry) Keays, and Karen Robison all of Greenwich; several nieces and nephews; close friends: Tim Hartnagle and Pat Donahue.

A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 7, 2023, at Centenary United Methodist Church, 1 Gray Avenue, Greenwich, NY 12834 with Rev. Melissa Weatherwax officiating. A reception in the church fellowship hall will immediately follow.

Family and friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. prior to Ron’s service at church.

In lieu of flowers donations in his memory may be made to Saratoga Community Hospice, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866, Centenary United Methodist Church or the C.R. Wood Cancer Center, 100 Park Street Pruyn Pavilion, Glens Falls, NY 12801.

