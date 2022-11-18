Ronald “Ron” Day

Jan. 24, 1934—Nov. 15, 2022

CLIFTON PARK — Ronald “Ron” Day, 88, peacefully entered Eternal rest on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at home surrounded by family. Ron was born on Jan. 24, 1934 in Whitehall, NY to the late John and Beryl (Greenough) Day.

Ron is survived by his dear wife, Ann (Smith) Day; his six children; his seventeen grandchildren; and his eight great-grandchildren. Ron is survived by his dear sister, Joyce (Richard) Lee, of Queensbury.

Ron is pre-deceased by his parents, John and Beryl Day, and children, Patrick, Mary, Charles, and Thomas Day and Joan Spateholts.

Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, from 2-5 p.m., at Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road Ballston Lake, NY.

A Mass of Christian Burial celebrated on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at 9 a.m., at Saint Edward the Confessor Church in Clifton Park, NY.

Interment will follow in Jonesville Cemetery, Clifton Park, NY.

Memorial donations may be made in Ronald’s name to Care Links, 543 Saratoga Road, Glenville, NY 12302 or to Community Hospice, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

With confidence, the family has placed their trust in the loving care of the Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, and they encourage you to view his full obituary and leave messages on Ronald’s Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com.