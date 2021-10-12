Ronald Robert Burns

In his early career, he worked for the Hartford Insurance Company in Hartford, CT and resided in Dudley, MA with his family until the sudden death of his father “Buster” Burns in 1968. At this time, he relocated his family back to Whitehall, NY and assumed his father’s business, The WT Burns Insurance Agency from 1968 until 2008. Ron was 74 when he retired, and he absolutely loved his work.He was well known in the community for his vast extensive knowledge in the insurance industry, and was known to have a wonderful sense of humility as well. If he didn’t have an honest direct answer to one’s specific question, he would simply say, “If I don’t know it, I’ll find out!”