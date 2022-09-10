June 22, 1939—Sept. 7, 2022

EPHRATAH — On Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, Ronald R. Holcomb, loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 83. He was born on June 22, 1939 in Ticonderoga, NY, the middle child of three to Vernon and Marion Holcomb.

Ronald served in the U.S. Navy from 1959-1963.

He fell in love with a Swedish girl from Queens named Grace and they were married on Feb. 8, 1963. Grace and Ronald R. Holcomb had two sons, Ronald V. Holcomb and Roy A. Holcomb.

Ron is survived by his sister Jean; and many family members including the Coopers, Bezios, Grangers and Andersons.

Ronald’s sons went on to bring him two daughters-in-law; and four grandchildren. Ronald V. married Priscilla; and gave him three grandchildren: Alisha, Ronald A. and Dillon; Roy married Debra; with a daughter Sabrina. Ronald A. gave Ronald R. great-grandchildren: Logan, Conner and Emmalena. Sabrina also gave him great-grandchildren: Gabriella, Paisley, and Ella; also, surviving two godchildren: Eric and Keith Anderson.

Ron was a very hard-working soul that has never asked for help a day in his life. He was also a family man to the core. There was nothing that he wouldn’t do for his family.

He was a highly skilled machinist, woodworker, and boat enthusiast. Ron loved his wife, his family, his home, his projects, boating, going for motorcycle rides, and enjoying life. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Viewing hours will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 at the Jillson Funeral Home, Inc., 46 William St., Whitehall. A graveside service will be held at Clemons Cemetery, Clemons NY at 2 p.m. following the viewing, with a reception to follow at the Putnam Firehouse, Putnam NY.

Online condolences may be made at www.jillsonfuneral home.com.