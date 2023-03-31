Oct. 11, 1945—March 20, 2023

GLENS FALLS — Ronald R. Butler, 77, passed away Monday, March 20, 2023 after a long, hard fought battle. He was surrounded by his wife Celina and his two daughters, Diane and Deborah, at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born Oct. 11, 1945, in Philadelphia, PA, he was the son of the late Robert R. and Mary M. (Geiskopf) Butler. Ron grew up in Syracuse, NY where he graduated from Blodgette Vocational High School in 1964.

After high school, Ron worked for Rollway Bearing.

He joined the United States Army and served with the First Infantry Division in Vietnam from 1967 to 1969.

In the late ‘70s he moved to upstate NY where he began his career as a corrections officer. Ron served at Great Meadow and later Mt. McGregor Correctional Facilities and retired after 30 years.

In 1979, Ron married the love of his life Celina Lynch. Together they built a loving, close and supportive family. Family was Ron’s number one priority. He could be found at countless sporting events, concerts and school functions cheering on his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

On weekends he could be found manning the barbecue for parties around the pool for friends and family. Christmas was his favorite holiday. He always made sure Santa came to visit his great-grandchildren at his home every year.

He loved sports, both watching and refereeing local games. In the ‘80s Ron could be found officiating high school football and basketball. He was a New York Yankees and Philadelphia Eagles fan. He was a member of the Dunham’s Bay Fish and Game Club. He was also a Union Steward for Council 82.

In addition to his parents, Ron is predeceased by his brother, James Bartlett.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of nearly 44 years, Celina Butler; his daughters: Diane Beaudette (James Flansburg) and Deborah (James) Beaudette; his grandchildren: Celina (Steven) Soprano, Jeremy (Jennifer) Beaudette, Nicole (Kevin) Goodwin, and Michael Earp; his great-grandchildren: Charlie, Lucy, Winnie and Sydney; his sisters: Francis Soverns and Patricia Manderson; many special nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Visitation will take place Monday, April 3, 2023 from 4-6 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A memorial service will follow at 6 p.m. with the Rev. Joseph Busch, officiating.

A graveside ceremony with military honors will take place at a later date at Bay St. Cemetery.

The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to the nurses at DCI and the nurses of V.N.A. Their kindness and compassion was greatly appreciated.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Heart Association.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.