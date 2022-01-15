July 27, 1939—Jan. 12, 2022

GANSEVOORT/WHITEHALL — Ronald R. Austin, Sr., of Gansevoort, NY passed away peacefully on Jan. 12, 2022 after a long illness. He was born on July 27, 1939 to Robert Austin and Mary (Luse) Austin of Whitehall, NY.

Ron graduated from Whitehall High School in 1957. He played baseball and basketball for Whitehall and set several school records.

After high school he met and married Eileen (Eaton) Austin from Fair Haven, VT, and welcomed two sons, Ron and Ken Austin. Eileen passed away in 1988 after a long llness.

Ronnie was in the NY National Guard for 32 years and was employed at the Fort Edward General Electric for 39 years. He was an avid Daytona Race fan and Dirt Racing fan of the Northeast. After retiring, he loved to travel in their RV touring the country. He loved going to casinos, Las Vegas, on cruises, to sporting events and watching them on TV with his longtime companion, Ruth Lorette. He loved taking his dog, Spike on trips with them. Ron coached his sons little league teams in Whitehall and enjoyed attending all of the sports events.

Ronnie is survived by his son, Ronald Austin, Jr. (Melissa) of Ocean City, MD; his longtime companion, Ruth Lorette of Gansevoort, NY; his brother, Don (Deb) Austin of Henderson, NV; his two sisters: Joan Austin- Lambert of Queensbury; Mary (Harry) Austin-Lieberman of Queensbury, NY; grandchildren: Shauna Austin-Scott of Mineville, NY, Brett Austin of Whitehall, NY; great-grandchildren: Michaela, Grant, MariGrace and Ayden; two step-great-grandchildren: Haleigh and Daytona; nephews: Brad Harrington, Matt Harrington and Tyler Wilcox; nieces: Theresa (Ricky) Wilcox, Sarah (Edgar) Sanchez, Megan (Jacky) Swallia; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. He also leaves behind his friends Brad and Jan Sitts and Walt Dingman and many more from the races.

Besides his parents and grandparents, he is predeceased by his wife, Eileen (Eaton) Austin, son Ken Austin, twin grandsons Alec and Ryan Austin; grandson Allen Austin; special uncle Don Austin; brother-in-law Dick Lambert and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Family and friends may call from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022 at the Jillson Funeral Home Inc., 46 Williams St., Whitehall, NY.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at the Our Lady of Hope Roman Catholic Church, 9 Wheeler Ave., Whitehall, NY, with Reverend Zachariah Chichester officiating. A spring burial will be at a later date.

Special thanks to the Drs. and Nurses at Saratoga and Glens Falls Hospitals, also the staff at The Pines in Glens Falls.

Memorial contributions may be made in Ron’s name to The American Cancer Society.

Online condolences may be made at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com.