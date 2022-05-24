April 19, 1942—May 20, 2022
SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Ronald O. Hall, 80, passed away on Friday, May 20, 2022, unexpectedly after a short illness at the Glens Falls Hospital.
Born on April 19, 1942, in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Otto and Catherine (O’Neill) Hall.
Ron loved watching basketball, softball, and was always at every NYSPHSAA Basketball Tournament at the Glens Falls Civic Center. He enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren, and his friend, Marty. Ron previously was a Volunteer Fireman for Indian Lake Fire Department.
In addition to his parents, Ron was predeceased by his brother, James Hall.
Left to cherish his memory include his children: Nancy and her husband, Brad Campney, Timothy and his wife, Lori Hall; his grandchildren: Garrett, Hudson, Noah, Audrey; his sister-in-law, Betsy Hall; his first wife, Nancy Knickerbocker; along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
At Ron’s request, there will be no calling hours.
Services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803. To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
