Ronald Leo Dessaint

May 22, 1943 - March 11, 2023

ARGYLE — Ronald Leo Dessaint, 79, passed away on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Slate Valley Nursing Home in Granville.

Born on May 22, 1943, in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Leo and Frances (Langworthy) Dessaint.

He was born and raised in Argyle and attended Argyle Central School. Following high school, he enlisted into the United States Army and served from 1962 till 1968.

Ron worked for 32 years at Sandy Hill in Hudson Falls as a millwright and industrial painter until his retirement.

He was a member of the Argyle Legion Post #1518 and of the NRA. He had a master carpenter woodworking shop in Argyle where he would spend many hours working on projects.

He was always happy and had a great sense of humor. He enjoyed history, watching movies, shooting his guns, woodworking, watching the Buffalo Bills and was extremely organized. Ron loved spending time with family and would do anything for them.

In addition to his parents, Ron was predeceased by his wife, Marie (Climas) Dessaint, an infant great-grandson, Leo, and his grandson, Robert Dessaint.

Left to cherish his memory include his son, Ronnie Dessaint and his wife, Donna; his daughter, Katherine Scott and her husband, Andy; his grandchildren: Eddie Gentry and his wife, Andrea, Ronnie Dessaint, Jr., Jordan Dessaint, Tyler Howell and Miller Scott; his sister, Pat Noxon; and several great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and cousins.

At Ron's request there will be no calling hours.

A Graveside Service with military honors will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at Glens Falls Cemetery, Bay Road, Glens Falls.

Memorial donations in Ron's memory can be made to Argyle Emergency Squad, Inc., 15 Sheridan St., Argyle, NY 12809 or to Slate Valley Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing c/o Activities, 10421 state Route 40, Granville, NY 12832.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle, NY 12809.

To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.