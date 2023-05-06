Jan. 29, 1943—May 1, 2023

HUDSON FALLS — Ronald L. Jarvis, Sr., 80, passed away peacefully at his home, on Monday, May 1, 2023, surrounded by his loving wife, children, family, and close friend.

Born Jan. 29, 1943, in Glens Falls, Ron was the son of the late Ephraim and Anna (Gonyea) Jarvis.

Ron married the love of his life, Ann Belden in 1962.

He was employed for many years at Monahan & Loughlin in Hudson Falls as a sheet metal fabricator/draftsman traveling the United States.

Following retirement, Ron then went on to start the construction business, Jarvis Construction, with his son, Ron, Jr. This was one of Ron’s greatest joys, as all his children at one time or another would help with his projects.

Ron served in the United States Air Force.

He loved riding his motorcycle, bowling, snowmobiling, NASCAR racing, golfing, hosting clambakes, and traveling. Ron loved the New York Yankees. Some of his greatest moments were the father son time spent with Ronnie, family gatherings, helping anyone in need, and taking his wife and five children on summer vacations when the children were out of school. Ron loved taking the love of his life, Ann, gambling. His pride and joy were his nine grandchildren whom he loved dearly.

Ron was a proud member of the American Legion Post 574 in Hudson Falls where he loved running the bingo, clambakes, and chicken and steak cookouts for the community.

In addition to his parents, Ron was predeceased by his sisters: Eileen (Jarvis) Coats, and Lorraine (Jarvis) Gregory and her husband Russ; his brothers: Jr. (Ephraim) Jarvis and his wife, Irene, Irwin Jarvis, Lloyd Jarvis, Herman Jarvis, Norman Jarvis, and Wayne Jarvis.

Ron is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Ann; his children: Teresa (Marc) Goldman, Melanie (Jim) Dinwiddie, Rhonda Jarvis (Mike), Patti Jarvis (Angela), Ronnie Jarvis, and Matt Rich; his grandchildren: Zack Bissell, Brittany Rich, Brooke Rich, Courtney Dinwiddie, Ben Dinwiddie, Sarah Paige, Gavin Jarvis, Dylan Jarvis, and Hunter Jarvis; his sisters-in-law: Janice Jarvis and Sharon Jarvis; brother-in-law, Kenneth Coates and his wife Daisy; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Celebration of Life will take place on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at 5 p.m. at the American Legion Post 574, on Pearl Street in Hudson Falls.

In lieu of flowers, Ron’s family suggests donations be made to the American Legion Post 574, 72 Pearl St., Hudson Falls, NY 12839.

Ron’s family would like to thank High Peaks Hospice and their special angels on earth: Michelle Stark, Lyn Fleming, Shirley Breeyear, Cricket Rock, Amy Lewis; and everyone else who contributed throughout the family’s difficult time.

Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.