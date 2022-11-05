Aug. 27, 1951—Oct. 31, 2022

GRANVILLE — Ronald L. Cody age 71, passed away on Oct. 31, 2022.

He was born on Aug. 27, 1951 the son of Ernest and Eleanor Cody.

Ron was predeceased by his grandparents and his parents. Survivors are his brothers and sisters; and three daughters.

As per his wishes he wanted no calling hours or funeral service.