 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ronald L. Cody

  • 0

Aug. 27, 1951—Oct. 31, 2022

GRANVILLE — Ronald L. Cody age 71, passed away on Oct. 31, 2022.

He was born on Aug. 27, 1951 the son of Ernest and Eleanor Cody.

Ron was predeceased by his grandparents and his parents. Survivors are his brothers and sisters; and three daughters.

As per his wishes he wanted no calling hours or funeral service.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Four ways to save money on Thanksgiving dinner

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News