QUEENSBURY — Ronald K. Naatz, 80, beloved husband and father of Queensbury, passed away on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born January 14, 1941 in Stony Creek, he was the son of the late Kenneth and Dorothy (Harris) Naatz. Besides his parents, Ronald was predeceased by his sister, Barbara Naatz.

Ronald proudly served in the United States Army from 1963 to 1965 and received the Good Conduct Medal.

On August 21, 1965, he married his wife of 56 years, Alecia Gilman, at the Baptist Church in the town of Moreau.

In his younger years, Ronald worked as a cook for Glens Falls Hospital. He then worked for Northern Distributing in Queensbury and worked at Web Graphics for a few years before retirement.

Ronald loved cooking and baking, and while serving in the military he was a cook. Ronald was a former member of the West Glens Falls Volunteer Fire Department. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, camping, gardening, fishing, riding his motorcycle and experiencing nature. He loved country music. Ronald was the epitome of a hard-working family man. Many cherished memories were made when he would load up the family, every weekend, for a family adventure.

Survivors include his loving wife of 56 years, Alecia Naatz of Queensbury; his three children, Terri Kingsley of Glens Falls, Heather Mitchell of South Glens Falls and Lonnie Naatz (Nicole) of Queensbury; his grandchildren, Chelsea Kingsley, Jacob Mitchell, Alexis Mitchell, Kayden Naatz and Kurtis Naatz, as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends may call Tuesday, November 30, 2021, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls. All visitors are asked to please wear a facial covering or face mask, regardless of vaccination status.

A burial will take place, at the convenience of the family, at Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville, with full military honors.

Memorial donations in memory of Ronald may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.