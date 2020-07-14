Nov. 11, 1938 — July 5, 2020

CHESTERTOWN — Ronald K. Hutchins, 81, of Rock Ave., went home to be with the lord on Sunday, July 5, 2020 from Glens Falls Hospital. He was born November 11, 1938 in Rochester, Vermont, to the late Robert H. and Marion E. (Jones) Hutchins.

Ron served proudly with the U.S. Army from 1958 until his honorable discharge in 1961. He then spent many dedicated years working with the Warren County Sherriff’s, from 1963 to 1985, before retiring as undersherriff. He was also a member of the Warrensburg Masonic Lodge No. 425.

In addition to his parents, Ron was predeceased by his brothers, Robert E. Hutchins and Larry R. Hutchins Sr.; brother-in-law, Robert J. Tourge; and nephew, Jeff Clarke.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving sister, Hilda J. Tourge of Chestertown; several nieces and nephew, with special mention of Ryan Tourge (Shannon McNeill) of Queensbury; a sister-in-law, Margaret Hutchins, of Middlebury, Vermont, and many close friends.