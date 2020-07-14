Nov. 11, 1938 — July 5, 2020
CHESTERTOWN — Ronald K. Hutchins, 81, of Rock Ave., went home to be with the lord on Sunday, July 5, 2020 from Glens Falls Hospital. He was born November 11, 1938 in Rochester, Vermont, to the late Robert H. and Marion E. (Jones) Hutchins.
Ron served proudly with the U.S. Army from 1958 until his honorable discharge in 1961. He then spent many dedicated years working with the Warren County Sherriff’s, from 1963 to 1985, before retiring as undersherriff. He was also a member of the Warrensburg Masonic Lodge No. 425.
In addition to his parents, Ron was predeceased by his brothers, Robert E. Hutchins and Larry R. Hutchins Sr.; brother-in-law, Robert J. Tourge; and nephew, Jeff Clarke.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving sister, Hilda J. Tourge of Chestertown; several nieces and nephew, with special mention of Ryan Tourge (Shannon McNeill) of Queensbury; a sister-in-law, Margaret Hutchins, of Middlebury, Vermont, and many close friends.
At Ron’s request there will be no calling hours or funeral services. Friends may join the family for a graveside ceremony, with military honors, on Thursday, July 23, at noon at The Methodist Episcopal Cemetery, Rte. 28N in Newcomb. Due to COVID-19, we ask that you please wear a mask and practice social distancing while attending.
The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to Glens Falls Hospital and staff for everything they did for Ron while he was there.
In loving memory of Ron, contributions may be made to Shriners Hospitals For Children, 51 Blossom St., Boston, M.A. 02114 or to SPCA of upstate NY, 588 Queensbury Ave., Queensbury, N.Y. 12804. Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
