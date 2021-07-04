Ronald Joseph Lemery

Surviving in addition to his wife of thirty years are three daughters: Kelle Bobbitt and her husband, Leffon of GA, Melissa Lansden and her husband, Darrick of Brighton County, CO and Rhonda Linthorn of Denver, CO; a son, Joseph Lemery and his wife, Jill of Cape Charles, VA; step-sons: Brian Hearl and his wife, Felicica of Buffalo Gap and Scott Hearl of New Hope; sisters: Michelle Hughes and her husband, Gary and Cynthia Wasson and her husband, Stan all of Queensbury, NY, Judith Viger and her husband, Phil of Diamond Point, NY, and Marianne Rogge and her husband, David of Pilot Knob, NY; brothers: Charles E. Lemery, Jr. and his wife, Doris and Michael Lemery and his wife, Donna all of Queensbury, NY; and several grandchildren; nieces, nephews; and cousins.