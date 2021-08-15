Ronald James Gordon

Anyone who knew Ron, knew about his sense of humor. His love for music has ever been growing, from his band when he was younger, to beating drums in his living room when he was older. He spent his life working on the Canadian Pacific Railroad, retiring in 2014. He always looked forward to retirement to live his peaceful life, he did just that. Drinks on his deck with his music, friends and family, or sitting in his chair watching the news, old westerns, or crime shows. He enjoyed bringing his dog Nakia for rides in the country to bark at the pigs, and riding his motorcycle.