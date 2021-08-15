 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ronald James Gordon
0 entries

Ronald James Gordon

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Ronald James Gordon

Dec. 16, 1953—Aug. 3, 2021

WHITEHALL — Ronald James Gordon “Zun”, 67, passed away on August 3, 2021 in the Rutland Regional Medical Center after battling a short illness. Born on December 16, 1953 in Glens Falls he was the son of the late Robert and Eileen Gordon.

Anyone who knew Ron, knew about his sense of humor. His love for music has ever been growing, from his band when he was younger, to beating drums in his living room when he was older. He spent his life working on the Canadian Pacific Railroad, retiring in 2014. He always looked forward to retirement to live his peaceful life, he did just that. Drinks on his deck with his music, friends and family, or sitting in his chair watching the news, old westerns, or crime shows. He enjoyed bringing his dog Nakia for rides in the country to bark at the pigs, and riding his motorcycle.

Ron is survived by his wife Katherine (Touchette) Gordon; brother, Robert “Bump” Gordon; sister, Barbara Neddo; daughter, Simie Gordon; sons: Terry Gordon and his wife Debbie, Elliot Gordon, and Ronald Gordon; and many grandchildren.

Per his wishes there will be no services, instead throw a party, loud music, good food surrounded by people you love in his honor and talk about the memories you had with him. He was one hell of a man, father, grandfather. His memory will forever live on.

Ron’s arrangements are in the care of the Jillson Funeral Home Inc., 46 Williams Street, Whitehall, NY.

Online condolences may be made at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Why you shouldn't wrap your leftovers in foil

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News