Dec. 16, 1953—Aug. 3, 2021
WHITEHALL — Ronald James Gordon “Zun”, 67, passed away on August 3, 2021 in the Rutland Regional Medical Center after battling a short illness. Born on December 16, 1953 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Robert and Eileen Gordon.
Anyone who knew Ron, knew about his sense of humor. His love for music has ever been growing, from his band when he was younger, to beating drums in his living room when he was older. He spent his life working on the Canadian Pacific Railroad, retiring in 2014. He always looked forward to retirement to live his peaceful life, he did just that. Drinks on his deck with his music, friends and family, or sitting in his chair watching the news, old westerns, or crime shows. He enjoyed bringing his dog Nakia for rides in the country to bark at the pigs, and riding his motorcycle.
Ron is survived by his wife Katherine (Touchette) Gordon; sister Barbara Neddo; daughter Simie Gordon; sons: Terry Gordon and his wife Debbie, Elliot Gordon, and Ronald Gordon; and many grandchildren.
Per his wishes there will be no services, instead throw a party, loud music, good food surrounded by people you love in his honor and talk about the memories you had with him. He was one hell of a man, father, grandfather. His memory will forever live on.
Ron’s arrangements are in the care of the Jillson Funeral Home Inc., 46 Williams Street, Whitehall, NY.
