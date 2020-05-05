Ronald James Colvin

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Feb. 3, 1949 — April 29, 2020

HARTFORD — Ronald J. Colvin, age 71, passed away on April 29, 2020 at his home surrounded by his wife and family. Ronald was born on Feb. 3, 1949 in Glens Falls, the son of the late Horace and Edith (Wade) Colvin. Ronnie married Joan M. Durkee on May 24, 1975. He was employed for many years at Whitehall Plywood as a heavy equipment operator.

Ron enjoy camping with his family and lifelong friends, Stanley and Martha Patrick. Some of his more memorable trips were to Tennessee and Hampton Beach. He loved Sunday dinners surrounded by his family and yelling at the New York Giants. There were rides up North and dinner outings with his sister Carol and her husband, Hiram Ward, and dinners and cards with his sister-in-law Barbara and her husband, Gale Woodard.