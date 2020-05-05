Ronald James Colvin

Feb. 3, 1949 — April 29, 2020
HARTFORD — Ronald J. Colvin, age 71, passed away on April 29, 2020 at his home surrounded by his wife and family. Ronald was born on Feb. 3, 1949 in Glens Falls, the son of the late Horace and Edith (Wade) Colvin. Ronnie married Joan M. Durkee on May 24, 1975. He was employed for many years at Whitehall Plywood as a heavy equipment operator.
Ron enjoy camping with his family and lifelong friends, Stanley and Martha Patrick. Some of his more memorable trips were to Tennessee and Hampton Beach. He loved Sunday dinners surrounded by his family and yelling at the New York Giants. There were rides up North and dinner outings with his sister Carol and her husband, Hiram Ward, and dinners and cards with his sister-in-law Barbara and her husband, Gale Woodard.
Ronnie was predeceased by his parents, his sisters Lorraine Aldous, Carol Ward, Bea Tilford and his brother-in-law Hiram Ward. Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Joan and their children: Brenda St. Louis (Boomer), Kimmi Paulsen (Fred), Ann Juckett (Tom), Amanda Colvin and her fiancé, Tony Cartone. He was blessed with four grandchildren whom he adored: Austin Lovett, Nikolas Lovett, Justice Colvin and Frederick Paulsen. Also surviving Ron are his siblings: Ed (Diane), Paul (Charlene), Jody and his brother-in-law, Chuck Tilford in addition to many nieces and nephews.
There will be a graveside service for immediate family at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers the family wishes for any donations to be made to High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.
The family would like to thank all the hospice nurses and staff for their care and support during this difficult time and to C.R. Wood Cancer Center at Glens Falls Hospital, especially Dr. Gillani who was always there for them, calling them by name, as well as Patty G. and Elizabeth for all their support.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Robert M. King Funeral Home in Granville. Online condolences may be made at www.robertmkingfuneralhome.com.
