December 4, 1929—July 5, 2019
QUEENSBURY — Ronald J. Roemer, 89, of Queensbury passed away peacefully at Wesley Health Care Center in Saratoga Springs on Friday, July 5, 2019.
Born in Waterford on Dec. 4, 1929, Ronald was the son of the late George W. and Edna (Shepard) Roemer.
He was a graduate of Hasbrouck Heights High School, New Jersey.
During the Korean War, Ronald served in the U.S. Coast Guard from 1951 to 1954 before being honorably discharged.
In 1955, he married Jane Polley, they enjoyed 61 years of loving marriage before her passing on May 14, 2016.
Ronald was a communicant of Our Lady of the Annunciation in Queensbury.
In 1968 Ron and Jane moved their family to the Queensbury area. In 1970 he started the business R&R Builders in Queensbury and continued to own and operate it until he retired in 1983.
From 1989 to 1992 he was proud to serve as a member of the Warren County Sheriff Department Mounted Patrol.
As an outdoorsman Ron enjoyed hunting, fishing, horses, working in his yard, boating, waterskiing, and spending time at his camp on Lake George. He cherished family gatherings and his German Shepherds.
In addition to his parents, Ronald was predeceased by his wife, Jane Roemer; his son, Bobby Roemer; his grandson, Jason Sherman; his sister, Irene Gruna and his best friend of 71 years, Leo Gilson.
He is survived by his son, George R. (Charlotte) Roemer of Queensbury; his daughter, Nancy (Richard) Sherman of Ballston Spa; his grandsons, Matt Sherman, and Benjamin (Bethany) Sherman of Ballston Spa; his granddaughter, Jessica Sherman of Ballston Spa; his great-grandchildren, Sophia, Ethan, Eliza and Eli; along with several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive relatives and friends from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 12, at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, July 12, at Our Lady of the Annunciation Church, 448 Aviation Road, Queensbury.
Interment will follow at Pine View Cemetery.
For those who wish, online condolences may be made by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.
