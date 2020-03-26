Ronald J. Rea

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Ron always enjoyed a fine cigar, hunting, fishing, horse racing, casinos and especially the times spent at his camp in Stony Creek where family and friends gathered for snowmobiling, sledding, ice skating, cookouts and especially hunting.

He was a happy go lucky guy with a great smile and personality. He loved conversing with anyone he came across. He really enjoyed being around people.

In addition to his parents, Ronald was predeceased by his brother, Louis Rea and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Left to cherish his memory include his wife, Phyllis of Fort Edward; his nephew, Robert Rea of Fort Edward; sisters-in-law, Carol Rea Smith of Ocala, Florida, Carol Ingalls of South Hartford; and several cousins.

Due to the recent health crisis no public services will be held at this time. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Ron’s memory can be made to American Diabetes Assoc., 2 Pine West Plaza, Suite 204, Albany, NY 12205 or to St. Joseph Church, 164 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Dr. Tedesco, the staff on Tower 6, Tower 2 especially Bob, and the emergency room at Glens Falls Hospital for all their care and compassion.

Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward. For online condolences and to view Ronald’s Book of Memories, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

