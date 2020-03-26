Jan. 23, 1942 — March 25, 2020
FORT EDWARD — It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Ronald J. Rea, 78, on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Glens Falls Hospital from pulmonary cardiac arrest with his loving wife at his side. Ron was a lifelong resident of Fort Edward.
Ron was born on Jan. 23, 1942, at Glens Falls Hospital. He was the son of the late George and Virginia (Guay) Rea.
Ron graduated from Fort Edward High School class of 1960 where he enjoyed high school basketball and excelled in baseball where he hit many home runs. He also attended Albany Business College.
He married his high school sweetheart, Phyllis (Cramer) Rea on Nov. 30, 1963 in Fort Edward at the St. Joseph Catholic Church and they had 57 happy years together.
Ron had several jobs during his lifetime, he always found work starting at a very young age with helping delivery men with deliveries, sweeping up the local stores, and because he worked construction on the Northway he missed his senior class picture. He worked for Grand Union in the produce department, the Scott Paper Co. in the process department along with working as a part time officer for the Fort Edward Police Department. He left Scott Paper to work as a correction officer for the NYS Dept. of Corrections at Mount McGregor in Wilton where he retired after 25 years.
Ron always enjoyed a fine cigar, hunting, fishing, horse racing, casinos and especially the times spent at his camp in Stony Creek where family and friends gathered for snowmobiling, sledding, ice skating, cookouts and especially hunting.
He was a happy go lucky guy with a great smile and personality. He loved conversing with anyone he came across. He really enjoyed being around people.
In addition to his parents, Ronald was predeceased by his brother, Louis Rea and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Left to cherish his memory include his wife, Phyllis of Fort Edward; his nephew, Robert Rea of Fort Edward; sisters-in-law, Carol Rea Smith of Ocala, Florida, Carol Ingalls of South Hartford; and several cousins.
Due to the recent health crisis no public services will be held at this time. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Ron’s memory can be made to American Diabetes Assoc., 2 Pine West Plaza, Suite 204, Albany, NY 12205 or to St. Joseph Church, 164 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Dr. Tedesco, the staff on Tower 6, Tower 2 especially Bob, and the emergency room at Glens Falls Hospital for all their care and compassion.
Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward. For online condolences and to view Ronald’s Book of Memories, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
