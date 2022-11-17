Ronald J. Pinto

Jan. 7, 1950—Nov. 15, 2022

GLENS FALLS — Ronald J. Pinto, 72, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022 at his home with his loving family by his side, after battling with Parkinson’s for many years.

Born Jan. 7, 1950, in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Carl and Phyllis (Fields) Pinto.

After graduating high school, Ron worked for many years at Finch Paper and Hannaford Supermarkets.

He married Linda A. Mosher on April 17, 1971 at St. Mary’s Church in Glens Falls.

Some of his hobbies included anything to do with fast cars and faster motorcycles. He also enjoyed computer gaming.

Ron was predeceased by his parents.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Linda Pinto; children: Cindy Flansburg and Michael (Sheryl) Pinto; grandchildren: Alyssa (Bobby) Saumell, Mikayla Pinto, and Ryan Flansburg; and a sister, Toni Rawson.

A graveside ceremony will take place Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Pine View Cemetery.

The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to the staff at Tower 2 in Glens Falls Hospital, his nurses, Lisa, Patty, and Renee, (you were wonderful) from High Peaks Hospice, and his doctor, Robert Reeves and his staff. You were all very kind during Ron’s long illness. We would also like to thank all of our family and friends for all of their love and support. “May God bless you all.”

In loving memory of Ron, contributions may be made to Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, Grand Central Station, PO Box 4777, NY, NY 10063, or to High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.