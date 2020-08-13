Ronald J. Pekar

Dec. 1, 1963 — Aug. 7, 2020

MIDDLE GRANVILLE — Ronald Joseph Pekar, age 56, passed away at his home on Aug. 7, 2020. Ron was born on Dec. 1, 1963 in Granville, the son of Joseph and Gail (Knowles) Pekar.

He was a New York State Corrections Officer at Washington Correctional Facility in Comstock from August 1984 through March 31, 2014 when he retired.

He loved music and books, especially fantasy genre, his favorites being Lord of the Rings and the Hobbit. He also enjoyed Dungeons and Dragons. Ron was an avid stamp collector. He and Alma enjoyed traveling to various museums and historic sites throughout the northeast.

Ron was predeceased by an uncle, Robert Pekar. He is survived by his parents; his loving wife, Alma (Manlimos) Pekar. He leaves behind his children: Erik and his companion Vera and Valerie. He will be missed by his extended family his aunts and uncles: Frank Pekar of Granville, Pat of Florida, Mary Jane Firebaugh of California and Wayne Knowles (Linda) of Arkansas. He will be fondly missed by his best friend, John Osbourne.