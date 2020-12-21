Ronald J. McCue

Born in Pittsburgh, PA, he was the son of the late Ronald and Helen (Dugas) McCue. Ron graduated from Mt. Lebanon High School excelling as a punter and golfer caddie, something he continued to enjoy throughout his life. Upon graduation he joined the U.S. Army, where he would receive his training as a Meteorologist, a career he would continue for the next 35 plus years. While stationed at the Sault St. Marie, MI weather station, he would meet the love of his life, Delores and wife of more than 63 years.

A newlywed couple looking for adventure would begin their life together along with their not yet 2 year old daughter, Susan, at the northernmost point of the United States, Point Barrow Alaska NOAA weather station. Ron’s novice photography skills would capture and chronicle this part of their life in such a dramatic way, these pictures would later become an educational tool presented in many local elementary schools. Ron and Dee would eventually settle in Colonie, NY to raise their now three children. Ron was a man who throughout his life could build or fix almost anything , enjoying gardening, growing the most beautiful wave petunias and tomatoes that he would graciously give to family and friends. He later became an accomplished RC airplane builder and flier in the Ballston Lake Flying Club. He also loved fishing, always looking forward to the opening day of Walleye season at the beginning of May. Holidays especially Christmas weren’t always easy due to the work schedule of a meteorologist, but he would always find the time to prepare the 60 + year old family recipe for eggnog to share with Family and friends.