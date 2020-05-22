× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

Dec. 28, 1965 — May 15, 2020

QUEENSBURY — Ronald H. “Ronnie” Dean, 54, of Hartman Loop, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020 at the Glens Falls Hospital following a stroke.

Born December 28, 1965 in Glens Falls, he was the son of Horace and Lorraine (Stuart) Dean.

He graduated from The New York State School for the Deaf in 1985. He lived on Hartman Hill his entire life with his beloved mother who passed away on April 30, 2020. He spent the last several years as his mother’s care giver. He loved his family, friends and pets. He was always willing to help anyone who asked. He was very good at small mechanical repairs, loved camping and eating out. His late dog, Peppy, will be laid to rest with him.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded by his step-father Aaron Chadwick “Chad” Sherman, two aunts Thelma Snow and Ruth Stuart and one uncle Jack Stuart.