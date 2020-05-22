Dec. 28, 1965 — May 15, 2020
QUEENSBURY — Ronald H. “Ronnie” Dean, 54, of Hartman Loop, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020 at the Glens Falls Hospital following a stroke.
Born December 28, 1965 in Glens Falls, he was the son of Horace and Lorraine (Stuart) Dean.
He graduated from The New York State School for the Deaf in 1985. He lived on Hartman Hill his entire life with his beloved mother who passed away on April 30, 2020. He spent the last several years as his mother’s care giver. He loved his family, friends and pets. He was always willing to help anyone who asked. He was very good at small mechanical repairs, loved camping and eating out. His late dog, Peppy, will be laid to rest with him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded by his step-father Aaron Chadwick “Chad” Sherman, two aunts Thelma Snow and Ruth Stuart and one uncle Jack Stuart.
Those left to cherish his memory are his brother John (Cindy) Dean of Lebanon, Tennessee ; one niece, Courtney (Daniel) Arenas of Georgia; six cousins, Heidi (Tim) Kelly of Queensbury, James Dean of Glens Falls, Debbie Snow (David) of Massachusetts, Bill Snow of Massachusetts, Kristen (Joe) O’Brien of Massachusetts, and John (Stephanie) Stuart of California; “like a sister,” Kim (Bill) Butler and her children; three step-sisters, Debbie Latham of Fort Edward, Diane (Bob) Kramer of Warrensburg, Doreen Perna of Queensbury; two step-brothers, Danny (Barb) Sherman of Stony Creek and David Sherman of Warrensburg.
John and Cindy extend a sincere thank you to the staff of Glens Falls Hospital ICU for their exceptional care and compassion not only to Ronald but to us.
A graveside memorial will take place at Hartman Hill Cemetery, private to the family.
In light of the current pandemic, there will be no services at this time. The family will plan a celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers and in loving memory of Ronald, please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers and tell the people in your life how special they are and you love them.
Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804 or through
