March 18, 1940 — May 2, 2020

On May 2, 2020 Ronald G. St.Germain laid down his tennis racket after his final match and climbed the stairs to heaven to join his parents.

Ronald was born March 18, 1940 in Plattsburgh to David and Albina (Archambault) St.Germain. He was the youngest of three siblings and appropriately spoiled. He served in the Army for two years in Germany.

Ron married Donna DiFulvio on February 2, 1963. They had two children, Keela and David. Ron worked as a fireman before becoming a Correction Officer. He retired as a lieutenant and that’s when the fun began! Of all things, he bought a “weenie wagon” and sold hot dogs on a street corner. What a change this was from being a correction officer! He had fun doing this and had worked up quite a clientele. In addition to this, he began selling sheds made by the Amish. He enjoyed both of these “post-retirement” jobs . At this time he was married to his second wife, Joanne Hadfield.