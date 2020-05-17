March 18, 1940 — May 2, 2020
On May 2, 2020 Ronald G. St.Germain laid down his tennis racket after his final match and climbed the stairs to heaven to join his parents.
Ronald was born March 18, 1940 in Plattsburgh to David and Albina (Archambault) St.Germain. He was the youngest of three siblings and appropriately spoiled. He served in the Army for two years in Germany.
Ron married Donna DiFulvio on February 2, 1963. They had two children, Keela and David. Ron worked as a fireman before becoming a Correction Officer. He retired as a lieutenant and that’s when the fun began! Of all things, he bought a “weenie wagon” and sold hot dogs on a street corner. What a change this was from being a correction officer! He had fun doing this and had worked up quite a clientele. In addition to this, he began selling sheds made by the Amish. He enjoyed both of these “post-retirement” jobs . At this time he was married to his second wife, Joanne Hadfield.
Tiring of the cold winters in Upstate New York, he became a snowbird, traveling south each year to his home in Maple Leaf Estates in Port Charlotte, Florida. Maple Leaf Estates is said to be the fountain of youth for many people and Ron was no exception. Here he made many friends and became an avid tennis player. He practiced hard and his team won several tournaments. He also learned bird carving, eventually becoming so successful that he taught classes in it. In between playing tennis and bird carving, he learned ballroom dancing, pen and ink sketching and wood working to name a few hobbies. He also enjoyed bicycling, kayaking, fishing and playing golf. As you can see, he did not let the dust settle under his feet! He was a funny guy, always joking around and playing pranks. He made us laugh a lot!
Ron was preceded in death by his father, David and mother, Albina. He is survived by his daughter, Keela (St.Germain) Beavers; son-in-law Robert Beavers; son, David St.Germain; daughter-in-law, Erin St.Germain; granddaughters, Emily and Caitlin St. Germain; sister, Charlene Lombard; brother, Carlton St.Germain, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and very good friends, too numerous to list, but not forgotten. He will be missed by us all.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Florida and New York. In lieu of flowers, please very simply, enjoy your life, love one another and if you have the chance to laugh or make someone else laugh, by all means… do it!
