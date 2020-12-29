Ronald F. Johnson

GANSEVOORT - Ronald F. Johnson, 78 of Gansevoort, NY passed away on December 25, 2020.

Ron had a long and multifaceted career in the retail and wholesale meat industry, beginning as an apprentice butcher at Liberal Supermarkets in Hamilton, Ohio and ending as a butcher in the Butcher Shop at Hannaford Supermarkets in South Glens Falls.

Ron was an extraordinary man whose sense of integrity, strength and sense of humor was apparent to all who met him. He had strong faith and led by example. He was an avid outdoorsman enjoying hunting and fishing and loved watching his birds and working in his garden.

Ron is predeceased by his spouse, Faith Johnson, his father John Johnson and mother Edith Johnson.

He is survived by his sister, Sally Hamilton of West Chester, Ohio; daughter, Shannon (Don) Ingraham of Hannacroix, NY; son, Brian (Christina) Johnson of Lakeland, NY; and two grandchildren: Garrett Ingraham and Levi Johnson. He is also survived by his girlfriend and as he called her his Lady Friend, Nancy Rosati and her loving and caring family. They shared the last few years of his life, bringing joy, love and many memorable times.