 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ronald F. Johnson
0 entries

Ronald F. Johnson

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Ronald F. Johnson

GANSEVOORT - Ronald F. Johnson, 78 of Gansevoort, NY passed away on December 25, 2020.

Ron had a long and multifaceted career in the retail and wholesale meat industry, beginning as an apprentice butcher at Liberal Supermarkets in Hamilton, Ohio and ending as a butcher in the Butcher Shop at Hannaford Supermarkets in South Glens Falls.

Ron was an extraordinary man whose sense of integrity, strength and sense of humor was apparent to all who met him. He had strong faith and led by example. He was an avid outdoorsman enjoying hunting and fishing and loved watching his birds and working in his garden.

Ron is predeceased by his spouse, Faith Johnson, his father John Johnson and mother Edith Johnson.

He is survived by his sister, Sally Hamilton of West Chester, Ohio; daughter, Shannon (Don) Ingraham of Hannacroix, NY; son, Brian (Christina) Johnson of Lakeland, NY; and two grandchildren: Garrett Ingraham and Levi Johnson. He is also survived by his girlfriend and as he called her his Lady Friend, Nancy Rosati and her loving and caring family. They shared the last few years of his life, bringing joy, love and many memorable times.

In lieu of flowers memorial donation should be made to the Saratoga Hospital Foundation, 211 Church Street, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

Relatives and friends are invited to call from 4:00-6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at William J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home, 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs 518-584-5373.

A graveside service will be celebrated at Greenridge Cemetery (Lincoln Avenue, Saratoga Springs) on Thursday, December 31, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News