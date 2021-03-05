COLONIE—Ronald F. Goulty, 88, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 1, 2021 at home, with his loving family by his side. Ronald was the son of the late Russell and Violet (Gardner) Goulty.

Ron graduated from CBA Class of 1949. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army National Guard.

Ron was a lifetime member of the Colonie Fire Company and served as former Chief. He was employed with the Freihofer’s Baking Company as a truck driver for many years. After his retirement he worked for the family business as a delivery driver for Cutie Pharma-Care for 18 years. Throughout his time working at the family business he made many great friendships.

Ron was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He took great pride in caring for his family, was a wonderful provider and he was happy to be present anytime he was needed. Ron was a proud father of three girls. He was always happy to volunteer his time in the community, he coached his daughter’s softball teams for many years. He never missed one of his grandchildren’s events. Spending time with his family was one of his greatest joys. He will be dearly missed.

Ron was predeceased by his beloved wife of 62 years Rita Ann (Lyon) Goulty and their two infant children; Frances Ann and Ronald Michael.