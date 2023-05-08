Oct. 18, 1936—Nov. 12, 2022

HUDSON FALLS — Ronald E. Dickens, of Hudson Falls, NY, passed away peacefully November 12, 2022 at the Warren Center in Queensbury, NY.

Born on October 18, 1936 in Dannemora, NY, “Ron” was the son of the late Edgar S. and Eva M. (Fogerty) Dickens.

Ron graduated from Dannemora High School in 1954 and Plattsburgh State University in 1958.

Ron later served honorably with the New York Army National Guard until his discharge in 1966.

Ron dedicated his career to teaching and coaching in the Hadley-Luzerne Central School District until his retirement in 1993.

A lifelong sports enthusiast, Ron excelled playing high school basketball and baseball and, while teaching, coached varsity golf, baseball, and junior high basketball. He was also an active member of the Adirondack Baseball Umpires, Referees and Soccer Associations. Ron was also an active local representative with New York State United Teachers and a Chief Negotiator for many years.

Ron was a devout member and trustee of the Hudson Falls Presbyterian Church, and past President of its Men’s Club.

Ron was predeceased by his beloved wife, Helen (Dennis) Ruffing, who he wed October 10, 1981 and together they most enjoyed the frequent company of family, friends and colleagues, and traveled throughout the country in their motor home proudly visiting 46 states, their capitals and 38 former Presidents’ homes.

Ron was also an active volunteer in various local civic groups and community events, and was particularly fond of his involvement in the Lake George Elvis festivals. Throughout life and especially in his later years, Ron particularly enjoyed his NY Giants, Yankees, dining out, and every opportunity to catch up with family and friends — notably “Skip” M., Jean K., and the “Over the Hill Gang Breakfast Club.”

In addition to Ron’s parents and wife, Helen, he was also predeceased by his sister, Geraldine, and brother, William.

Ron is survived by his children and stepchildren: Ronald Dickens (Cynthia), Lori Dickens (Tony), Dennis Dickens, Charles Dickens, Jennifer Moreno (Jesse), Larry Ruffing (Patti), Jerry Ruffing, James Ruffing, Tom Ruffing; 17 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren; his brother-in-law, Edward Dennis (Alice); and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

At Ron’s request, there will be no calling hours.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, May 12, 2023 at the First Presbyterian Church of Hudson Falls, 9 River Street, Hudson Falls, NY. A private family burial will follow at the Prospect Hill Cemetery in Argyle, NY.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. To view Ron’s Book of Memories and post online condolence, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

Donations may be made in Ron’s memory to the Hudson Falls Presbyterian Church, 9 River Street, Hudson Falls, NY 12839 or to the charity of one’s choice.