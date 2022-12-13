Dec. 19, 1932—Dec. 11, 2022

GREENFIELD CENTER — Ronald E. Baker, Sr., 89, passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022. He was born in the town of Greenfield on December 19, 1932, to Robert and Alice Baker. He served as a corporal in the United States Army during the Korean War.

Ron was a supervisor for International Paper Co. in Corinth for many years, retiring in 1988. In his younger years, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and gardening. He liked to watch Nascar and football.

Ron traveled the West Coast with his wife, visiting the casinos along the way. His greatest joy was his family and his beloved cats, Snoopy and Heidi.

He was predeceased by his wife Beverly, sons: Ronald Baker, Jr. and Joseph Baker, daughter, Kathi Vincek, granddaughter, Monica Vincek, and brother, Raymond Baker. Ron is survived by his son, Kim Schyberg; twin daughters: Valerie Baker and Vickie Brown, grandchildren: Kim, Jr. (Jamie), Cindy (Justin), Samantha (Jason), RJ (Jori), Andrew (Nicole), Kristi (Toby), Becky, and Vanessa; several great-grandchildren; nieces, and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to calling hours on Friday, December 16, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High Street, Ballston Spa. Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, December 17, 2022 at the funeral home. Burial will be in Middle Grove Cemetery in the spring.

Memorial contributions in memory of Ron may be made to the Saratoga County Animal Shelter, 6010 County Farm Road, Ballston Spa, NY 12020.

