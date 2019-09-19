Oct. 9, 1933 — Sept. 18, 2019
GRANVILLE — Ronald Leonard Daigle Sr., age 85, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019 surrounded by his family.
Ronald was born on Oct. 9, 1933 in East Burke, Vermont, the son of Ernest J. and Rosann (Hamel) Daigle.
Ronald was an extremely hard worker and highly skilled mason who demonstrated his capabilities in imaginative ways. Ronald spent more than 25 years as a supervisor at Kubricky Construction Company.
A hero to his family and country, Ronald was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army. During his four years of service, he spent 18 months abroad in the Korean War.
A devoted family man, Ronald lived a life filled with love. He was quite crafty in his approach to problem solving which is how he acquired the nickname “Rube.” He was an avid golfer. Ronald’s greatest love and passion, however, was reserved for his wife of 63 years, Rachel Daigle.
In addition, to his parents, Ronald was predeceased by a daughter, Cindy Alexander. Left to cherish his love and memories are his wife, Rachel (LaBounty) Daigle along with his six children, Tina Wilson (Milton), Robin Dodge (Duane), Craig Daigle (Sharon), Kevin Daigle (Donna), Ronald Daigle Jr. (Shelly), and Rachel Jones (Bob). He was blessed with 18 grandchildren, and 34 great grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at the Robert M King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville. Friends may call at the funeral home from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Following the service, the celebration of his life will continue at the VFW Pavilion on North Street in Granville.
