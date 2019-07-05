March 23, 1958 — June 25, 2019
WHITE CREEK — Ronald D. Watkins, 61, of White Creek, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center.
Born in Bennington March 23, 1958, he was the son of the late William and Stella (Sweet) Watkins.
Ron graduated from Cambridge Central School and worked for the New York State Canal Corporation in Waterford for 37 years, retiring in 2018 as a hydraulic dredge captain. He truly loved his job and enjoyed working with his co-workers.
Ron loved sports and was a big fan of the New York Giants and the New York Yankees. He was a great father and was well-liked by many people.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, James Watkins.
Ron is survived by his wife, Kelly Hirayama-Watkins; a son, Harley (Ashlynne) Colton of White Creek; brothers, Patrick Watkins and Edward Watkins of Cambridge; grandchildren, Kayden, Isabella and Aurora; nieces, Mia and Pamela; and nephews, Nick and Jimmy. Ron has a large extended family from Hawaii, the Hirayamas, the Kelsch’s, the Augustines and the Knagas.
A celebration of Ron’s life will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 7, at 12 Washington St., Cambridge. Those who wish may bring a dish to share.
To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are with the Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home, Cambridge.
