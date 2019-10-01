{{featured_button_text}}
Ronald D. Parker Sr.

Dec. 31, 1953 — Sept. 28, 2019

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Ronald D. Parker Sr., 65, of Pyramid Pines Estates, passed away peacefully Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at Saratoga Hospital following a long illness, with his family by his side.

Born on Dec. 31, 1953 in Glens Falls, he was the son of Claire Parker of Hudson Falls and the late William Parker.

Ron graduated from Hudson Falls High School.

He was employed in the shipping and receiving department at Finch Pruyn in Glens Falls for over 40 years until his retirement.

Ron enjoyed camping, snowmobiling, riding his motorcycle, listening to his vast record collection on his record player, and really enjoyed visiting with his friends at the Jones Road Stewarts’ Shop in Saratoga Springs.

Besides his father, he was also predeceased by his daughter, Theresa Mulcahy; and one brother, Bill Parker.

Survivors besides his mother include two sons, Charles Gregory (Laura) of Corinth and Ronald Parker Jr. (Crystal) of Corinth; four grandchildren, Natalie, Charlie, Annabell, and Jase; two sisters, Terry Parker of Hudson Falls and Sue MacDonald (Jeff) of Fort Edward; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Services will be held at 6 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 3, at the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.

Friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, at the funeral home, prior to the service.

The family wishes to thank the staff at the Rubin Dialysis Center of Saratoga and Saratoga Hospital for their kindness and compassionate care given to Ron during his illness, and special thanks to his caregivers that gave him his wish and allowed him to live at home.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of donations to the American Kidney Fund at kidneyfund.org.

