April 3, 1945 — March 9, 2020
QUEENSBURY — Ronald D. Dowd, 74, a resident of Queensbury, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 9, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital following a short illness surrounded by his loving wife and family.
He was born on April 3, 1945 in New Haven, Connecticut and was the son of the late Gerald D. and Lillian May (Paquin) Dowd.
Ron and his wife are the owners of Sheron’s Uniforms in Hudson Falls and formerly of Clifton Park. In his earlier years, he was the General Manager of the Joy Department Store in South Glens Falls.
He enjoyed spending time with his family, traveling, and taking vacations in Maine with his wife and children. Ron was an accomplished key board and accordion player as well as being an avid golfer. He will be missed dearly by his best friend and golf partner, Terry Potter and his two dogs, Lady Jane and Radar Hot Lips.
Besides his parents, Ron was predeceased by his daughter, Noelle Edwards and sister, Deborah LaPoint.
You have free articles remaining.
Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Sheila (Bates) Dowd of Queensbury; his daughter, Nicole and son-in-law, Steven Van Guilder of Glens Falls; his son, Derrick and daughter-in-law, Pamela of Hudson Falls; grandchildren, Shawn Edwards of Queensbury, Kody Edwards of Hudson Falls, Christopher Van Guilder and companion Paula of Ballston Spa, Susan-Mary Bates and her companion, Garret of West Sand Lake, USN A03 Douglas Dowd of Japan, and Logan Dowd of Hudson Falls; as well as several nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, at St. Michael the Archangel Church, Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls.
Spring burial will take place at St. Mary’s Cemetery, South Glens Falls.
Calling hours are scheduled from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, March 13, at the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury, NY.
The family would like to thank Dr. Mihindu and the Glens Falls Hospital ICU staff and nurses, Terri and Kerri for their compassion and care.
Memorial donations may be made to the Glens Falls Renal Dialysis Center, 3 Broad Street Plaza, Glens Falls, NY 12801 or to American Diabetes Association, 5 West Plaza, #505, Albany, NY 12205.
For those who wish, on line condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Service information
4:00PM-7:00PM
407 Bay Rd
Queensbury, NY 12804
10:00AM
80 Saratoga Ave
South Glens Falls, NY 12803
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.