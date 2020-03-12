April 3, 1945 — March 9, 2020

QUEENSBURY — Ronald D. Dowd, 74, a resident of Queensbury, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 9, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital following a short illness surrounded by his loving wife and family.

He was born on April 3, 1945 in New Haven, Connecticut and was the son of the late Gerald D. and Lillian May (Paquin) Dowd.

Ron and his wife are the owners of Sheron’s Uniforms in Hudson Falls and formerly of Clifton Park. In his earlier years, he was the General Manager of the Joy Department Store in South Glens Falls.

He enjoyed spending time with his family, traveling, and taking vacations in Maine with his wife and children. Ron was an accomplished key board and accordion player as well as being an avid golfer. He will be missed dearly by his best friend and golf partner, Terry Potter and his two dogs, Lady Jane and Radar Hot Lips.

Besides his parents, Ron was predeceased by his daughter, Noelle Edwards and sister, Deborah LaPoint.

