APril 15, 1936—March 27, 2023

EASTON — Ronald D. Dixson, 86, a lifelong resident of Easton, passed away Monday, March 27, 2023, at Albany Medical Center.

He was born April 15, 1936, in Cambridge, NY, to the late Howard and Grace (Wells) Dixson.

Ronald served his country proudly in the United States Army from 1953-1956. As a child, he met former kindergarten student Helen Wilbur, and they became grade school and high school sweethearts. While in the Army, he asked to go on leave, so he could ask for her hand in marriage. Together they shared 63 years of marriage and raised two daughters.

Ronald was one of twelve children, and they were raised on the family dairy farm in Easton. He was proud that the Dixson farm still carried the family name, for the past 200 years. Life on a farm with a family of twelve was hard, money was hard to come by, but with Ronald’s hard work and determination, he was able to earn a degree in business from Albany Business College.

He became a bookkeeper for his own finance and tax firm in Easton, Dixson Agency. He took care of his customers always being fair and generous and never overcharging for his services. Ronald enjoyed watching sports on TV, but his passion was keeping track of the daily stock reports.

In his retirement he enjoyed traveling alongside Helen, and wintering in Florida. A favorite memory of his was his vow renewal ceremony, held at the family farm and attended by numerous family and friends. In his free time, he enjoyed playing golf. He was a man of faith and was former Treasurer of the Bottskill Baptist Church in Greenwich.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his four brothers and five sisters.

He is survived by his loving wife Helen (Wilbur) Dixson; daughters: Ronna Dixson, and Linda (Steve) Peluso, both of Clifton Park; sisters: Marylou Paul, and Marlene McClean.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 31, 2023, at Flynn Bros, Inc. Funeral Home, 80 Main St., Greenwich, NY 12834.

Family and friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at Flynn Bros, Inc. Funeral Home.

Spring burial will take place in the Greenwich Cemetery.

Donations in his memory may be made to the Easton-Greenwich Rescue Squad, PO Box 84, Greenwich, NY 12834 or the Greenwich Central School Scholarship Fund at 10 Gray Ave., Greenwich, NY 12834.

