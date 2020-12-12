Mar. 22, 1948—Dec. 9, 2020

GLENS FALLS – Ronald Clinton Diffee, 72, of Fredella Ave., passed away at his home in Glens Falls, on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. Born on March 22, 1948, in Granville, Ronald was one of 13 children to the late John and Velva (Richards) Diffee.

Ronald attended school in South Glens Falls and on July 16, 1966, he married his high school sweetheart and soulmate, Jacqueline Mott. They were joined in marriage at the Community Chapel in West Glens Falls and shared 54 wonderful years together.

Throughout his life, Ronald worked odd jobs, until more recently, he was a self-employed contractor. He specialized in exterior renovations on homes and business. Ronald was a talented handyman who would tackle any job including siding, masonry work and painting. In addition to being a talented contractor, he also loved to cook Italian food, bake pastries and make homemade doughnuts for his family and friends to enjoy.

Since childhood, Ronald was a cynical prankster, he loved to rib and joke with his family and friends to make them laugh. When you were around Ronald, you knew that he cared for you, because of the way he would tease you.