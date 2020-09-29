Ronald C. Underwood

He worked at various hardware stores throughout the area, J.E. Sawyer in Glens Falls and Bruening Bearing in Queensbury. Ron enjoyed his work there, sometimes bringing his children along to help. He was an avid hunter in his younger years and enjoyed watching NASCAR and old Western movies. Every year he would look forward to his vacation to York Beach, Maine. Many fond memories were made visiting his Aunt Pepe in Maine. Anyone who knew Ron, knew of his passion for fireworks. Every 4th of July you could count on Ron and his brothers fireworks show, where they entertained many family and friends. Although Ron didn’t always share his feelings, his love for his family, especially his love for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren was apparent.