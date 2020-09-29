Sept. 24, 1950 — Sept. 24, 2020
HUDSON FALLS – Ronald C. Underwood, 70, of Hudson Falls, passed away on Sept. 24, 2020, at Albany Medical Center.
Born Sept. 24, 1950, in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Clarence and Nellie (Alexander) Underwood.
Ron was a 1969 graduate of Hudson Falls.
He worked at various hardware stores throughout the area, J.E. Sawyer in Glens Falls and Bruening Bearing in Queensbury. Ron enjoyed his work there, sometimes bringing his children along to help. He was an avid hunter in his younger years and enjoyed watching NASCAR and old Western movies. Every year he would look forward to his vacation to York Beach, Maine. Many fond memories were made visiting his Aunt Pepe in Maine. Anyone who knew Ron, knew of his passion for fireworks. Every 4th of July you could count on Ron and his brothers fireworks show, where they entertained many family and friends. Although Ron didn’t always share his feelings, his love for his family, especially his love for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren was apparent.
Besides his parents, Ron was predeceased by his sister, Susan Andrews.
Survivors include his forever love, Diane Underwood of Hudson Falls; his children: Randy Underwood and his fiance, Laurie, Chad Underwood, Amy Underwood and her fiance, Doug Mattison Jr. and Meghan Underwood, all of Hudson Falls; his grandchildren: Jakob, Brianna, Cameron, Isabella, Mason, Alivia and A.J.; his great-grandchildren: Marisella and Paige; his brother, Alec Underwood and his wife, Julianne of Hudson Falls; his brother-in-law, Stephen Andrews of Warrensburg, as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Expressions of sympathy may take form of a donation, in loving memory of Ron to the American Diabetes Association, 5 Pine West Plaza, Suite 505, Albany, NY 12205.
Friends may call Monday, September 28, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street, in Hudson Falls.
A funeral service will be conducted Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 11 a.m., at the funeral home with Pastor Steve Andrews, officiating.
Burial will follow the funeral service at Moss Street Cemetery in the town of Kingsbury.
Online condolence may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net
