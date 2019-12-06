Aug. 15, 1955 — Nov. 27, 2019
WARRENSBURG — Ronald C. McDonald, 64, of Marion Avenue, passed away, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019 at his home.
Born Aug. 15, 1955 in Whitehall, he was the son of Cynthia Basque.
Ron was a graduate of Hudson Falls High School and he worked for Magic Forest, as a maintenance man and ride operator. He loved his job. Ronald enjoyed being with family, playing games on his phone, or computer, and riding his bike through town. Ron also enjoyed time spent with his pug, Poppie.
You have free articles remaining.
He is survived by his children, Terry Barrett and her husband, Adam, of Warrensburg, Shawn Mcbride and his companion, Anthony Collins, of Greenfield, and Kimberly Miller of Cohoes; five grandchildren, Raina, Daisy, Rhonda, Destiny, and AJ; great grandchildren, Zachary, Chayten, Alexzandria, and Julius; a sister, Victoria Basque of Chestertown; two brothers, Timmy Achanbualt of Lake Luzerne and Frank Basque of Chestertown. He also leaves behind a niece and several cousins, as well as his Magic Forest friends. Ronald was predeceased by his sister, Carol; a son, Bradly; and his beloved companion, Jacquelyn A. Miller.
The family will have a gathering at a time to be announced. A burial will follow in the spring.
Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book and condolences.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.