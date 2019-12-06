{{featured_button_text}}
Ronald C. McDonald

Aug. 15, 1955 — Nov. 27, 2019

WARRENSBURG — Ronald C. McDonald, 64, of Marion Avenue, passed away, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019 at his home.

Born Aug. 15, 1955 in Whitehall, he was the son of Cynthia Basque.

Ron was a graduate of Hudson Falls High School and he worked for Magic Forest, as a maintenance man and ride operator. He loved his job. Ronald enjoyed being with family, playing games on his phone, or computer, and riding his bike through town. Ron also enjoyed time spent with his pug, Poppie.

He is survived by his children, Terry Barrett and her husband, Adam, of Warrensburg, Shawn Mcbride and his companion, Anthony Collins, of Greenfield, and Kimberly Miller of Cohoes; five grandchildren, Raina, Daisy, Rhonda, Destiny, and AJ; great grandchildren, Zachary, Chayten, Alexzandria, and Julius; a sister, Victoria Basque of Chestertown; two brothers, Timmy Achanbualt of Lake Luzerne and Frank Basque of Chestertown. He also leaves behind a niece and several cousins, as well as his Magic Forest friends. Ronald was predeceased by his sister, Carol; a son, Bradly; and his beloved companion, Jacquelyn A. Miller.

The family will have a gathering at a time to be announced. A burial will follow in the spring.

Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book and condolences.

To plant a tree in memory of Ronald McDonald as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments