QUEENSBURY — Ronald “Bear” Sharrow, 81, formally of Raquette Lake, NY and most recently of Queensbury, NY, son of the late William and Helen Sharrow, passed away on Feb. 25, 2022.

Ron, better known as Bear, was born in 1940 in Fort Edward, NY. He married Alberta (Pete) Hart in 1959, they had four children. He later married Nathalie in 1983 where he gained three more sons.

Bear’s passion was his expertise in both hunting and fishing. Also known far and wide for his skills as a softball player and the love of billiards and darts. He shared all of these loves with lifelong friends Wayne Campney of Queensbury, NY and Fred Hayes of North River, NY and many others.

He spent his later years enjoying painting with his beloved wife Nat. He enjoyed teaching others to express themselves through painting. He was arguably the best story teller and had always dreamed of putting all his stories in a book. He loved to read and write and always had a pad of paper with a poem he was working on. He had a giving heart and made friends everywhere he went. He will be missed by many.

Bear was predeceased by his wife Nathalie (LaPointe-Martin) Sharrow; mother Joyce Woodward; granddaughter Keisha Sharrow; sister Margaret (Sookie) VanWie Hogan; grandparents Edward and Agnes Bovee; sister-in-law Donna (Wilson) Sharrow

Bear is survived by sons: Ronald William Sharrow, Jr. of Queensbury, NY, James John Sharrow (Michele Hayes) of Glens Falls, NY; daughters: Melanie (Sharrow) Lashway (Keith) of Queensbury NY, Melissa (Sharrow) Parish (John Smith) of Saratoga Springs, NY; stepsons: Bret (Cindy) Martin of Governeur, NY, Thomas Martin of Atlanta, GA, James Martin of North Creek, NY; siblings: Edward and Betty (Shaw) Sharrow, Dan and Janet (Wickie) Van Wie, Billy Sharrow, Timothy and Keri Sharrow, Roger Hogan. He is also survived by many grandchildren; nieces, and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Fort Ann Firehouse on April 1, 2022 from 11 a.m.–2 p.m.

